Ithaca PD: Victim assaulted after having wallet stolen from home, three suspects at-large

The Ithaca Police Department and Bangs Ambulance were dispatched to an address on Thurston Avenue in the city around 2:45 a.m. for a reported robbery.

A male victim reported that an unknown male suspect stole his wallet and plate of cookies off a table inside a residence. When the victim attempted to get his property back from the suspect, two other unknown suspects began punching him in the head.

The three males then fled the scene with the property. The victim was transported to Cayuga Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that the suspects were described as males, wearing a ski mask and black jacket. All of them appeared to be in their 20s.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information that might help investigators are asked to call IPD at 607-272-3245.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)