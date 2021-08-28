Cancel
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca PD: Victim assaulted after having wallet stolen from home, three suspects at-large

The Ithaca Police Department and Bangs Ambulance were dispatched to an address on Thurston Avenue in the city around 2:45 a.m. for a reported robbery.

A male victim reported that an unknown male suspect stole his wallet and plate of cookies off a table inside a residence. When the victim attempted to get his property back from the suspect, two other unknown suspects began punching him in the head.

The three males then fled the scene with the property. The victim was transported to Cayuga Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that the suspects were described as males, wearing a ski mask and black jacket. All of them appeared to be in their 20s.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information that might help investigators are asked to call IPD at 607-272-3245.

Steuben County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office welcomes September and says goodbye to August

It’s a beautiful day in Steuben County. The hills are beginning to show red and yellow leaves and it feels a little like fall. As we prepare for Labor Day weekend and the return to school, let us all remember to be safe on the roadway and leave ourselves extra time for our commutes next week as bus schedules and students resume their travel routines. Be aware of additional pedestrian traffic in crosswalks as school children resume their daily trek. There are many new sidewalks and crosswalks to be aware of, especially in Bath.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

After sinking Jeep and boat trailer twice in four days, man is arrested for DWI and polluting Onondaga Lake

On Aug. 9 a man backed his Jeep and boat trailer with the boat attached into Onondaga Lake. The DEC states he did not report the incident to their Division of Law enforcement. When backing his boat into the water, he missed the boat launch by 50 feet and got stuck in the mud at the shoreline. The jeep and boat were towed out of the water.

