The Hondo & Alain Show, Episode 4

SI Fan Nation Publishers Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven and Alain Poupart of All Dolphins are veteran journalists with extensive experience covering the NFL.

They spent time together when Poupart was vacationing in Las Vegas this summer and the two discussed the idea of getting together on a regular basis to break down and give their insights on various topics around the NFL.

Thus the Hondo & Alain Show was born, with Kim Becker coming on board as host.

Call it a podcast if you'd like, or a video, or an interview. We prefer thinking of it as two friends who happen to cover the NFL and have good insight and inside knowledge having a fun conversation about what's making news around the league.

In this episode, Carpenter and Poupart discuss:

*Matt Nagy announces Andy Dalton will start over Justin Fields. How does that make sense?

*Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce that Trevor Lawrence is the starting quarterback. Was there ever even a doubt?

*What first-year NFL coach is poised to have the most success in 2021?

