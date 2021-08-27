'Shame and blame don't work' if you want more people vaccinated, says psychologist
WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — There is a growing divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated with each side doubling down on COVID-19 convictions. Clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Bowers says things can be done to help ease the growing tension. For months, we’ve heard government and health officials reiterate a strong message. From Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s “just get the damn vaccine” to Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraging shots.cbsaustin.com
