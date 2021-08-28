Final 2021 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction 4.0

Saturday, I handed out grades for the offense of the Detroit Lions in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a pretty disappointing effort, especially for some position groups like wide receiver and tight end, but to flip our attention to the other side of the ball, it’s a different story. Whereas the depth at wideout and tight end, for instance, failed to make a case for a spot on this roster, making cuts on the defensive side of the ball is going to be filled with tough decisions. Many of these depth players on defense capped off their preseason the right way and it’s going to be hard to keep them off the roster.