Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans' Kristian Fulton talks his progress, how he can improve

By Mike Moraitis
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton has played well in training camp and during the preseason, putting himself in position to grab one of the starting spots in the team’s secondary in 2021. While the former second-round pick is happy with how he has done, he made it clear that he...

titanswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nissan Stadium#Bears#All The Way#American Football#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts signing former Texans WR after TY Hilton news is a smart move

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiving corps will never draw as much attention as the star-studded units teams like the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Cowboys have, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper group in the league. However, the Colts’ depth at the position took a hit over the weekend when...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLUSA Today

Where the Eagles land in an NFC ranking of team 1-16

The NFL is the one league where a team can go from worst to first in a matter of months and Philadelphia’s strength in the trenches make them a viable candidate in the NFC East. The opinion’s on how talented the Eagles are varying from person to person, but their...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Preseason start vs. Titans is great chance for QB Justin Fields to show he can play in 2021

It’s a misconception that the Bears aren’t holding a quarterback competition. While it seems that way because of how staunchly coach Matt Nagy has stuck by Andy Dalton as “QB1” since the team signed him five months ago and defended that decision at every turn despite Chicago’s fervent eagerness to see first-round pick Justin Fields, it’s important to read the fine print.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Truth About Cam Newton's Release

Plaxico Burress: "Bill Belichick cut Cam Newton because he was not vaccinated. That is the absolute truth. He will never be able to come out and say it publicly, but he was released because he was not vaccinated, you can't depend on him, and he would be unreliable going forward as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. You couldn't depend on him to be there for you every week."

Comments / 0

Community Policy