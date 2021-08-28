Cancel
Stephon Gilmore contract: New England Patriots' plan, latest intel on restructure revealed

By Brad Crawford
Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots are beginning final preparations for their season opener next month and still have not come to a final decision on franchise defender Stephon Gilmore, the NFL's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year who wants a new deal with the team. NFL rosters must be cut to 53 players at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the feeling is unknown surrounding Gilmore's status in New England, according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

