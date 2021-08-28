Stephon Gilmore contract: New England Patriots' plan, latest intel on restructure revealed

1. The regular season begins in exactly two weeks, and as of now it’s unclear whether or not the Patriots will have Stephon Gilmore on the field. The veteran cornerback is currently still on PUP, but it’s not the quad that’s keeping him there, it’s really his contract. Gilmore is scheduled to make $7 million this season, the last year of his deal, but he wants more. The Patriots seem to not want to pay him as much as he would like. Someone is going to have to blink for this to get resolved, and to this point no one has — but that will change this week. Tuesday is the deadline for 53-man rosters to be set and if Gilmore remains on reserve/PUP after Tuesday, he will need to miss at least the first six weeks of the season. So, who will budge? At this point, it seems like it will be the Patriots. They can see how good their defense has the potential to be, but without much depth at the cornerback position, it needs Gilmore on the field to be as good as it can be. If he remains on PUP, or possibly traded, the defense will have Jalen Mills/Joejuan Williams opposite JC Jackson and that isn’t a recipe for success. Gilmore has wanted a new deal this entire offseason, but almost everyone didn’t view it as an issue, saying it wasn’t contentious and a deal would get done eventually. Well, the regular season is quickly approaching and nothing has changed. It’s time to look at this differently and say it’s close to becoming a very big issue. The Patriots need Gilmore on the field, and right now it seems that’s nowhere close to a guarantee.