Koenigsegg 4 door

The Koenigsegg Gemera has just made its US debut alongside the Jesko Absolut, and the four-seater is still just as gorgeous and spectacular as it was when we first laid eyes on it. To some, it may be just another symbol of excess, but to those that have had a chance to get to know how Koenigsegg builds its cars, the Gemera is yet another innovative marvel of design and engineering. Earlier this year, we got an inside look at some of the Gemera's finer details, but it's impossible to cover everything that a megacar like this boasts. In fact, it's going to take this whole article just to understand why the seats have been designed as they have.