Koenigsegg 4 door
Koenigsegg 4 door Von Koenigsegg has a reputation for doing crazy things, such as having a press conference in the halls of the now-canceled Geneva International Motor Show. They got mega, though, when Koenigsegg does something ridiculous. In the case of the new Koenigsegg Gemera. The Koenigsegg Gemera is the first of a new breed, the first Koenigsegg constructed for four occupants. Not a hypercar, but a “Mega GT” car, and it’s already redefining the high-performance game.automnews.com
Comments / 0