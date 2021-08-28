Cancel
Cars

Koenigsegg 4 door

By Automnews.com
automnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoenigsegg 4 door Von Koenigsegg has a reputation for doing crazy things, such as having a press conference in the halls of the now-canceled Geneva International Motor Show. They got mega, though, when Koenigsegg does something ridiculous. In the case of the new Koenigsegg Gemera. The Koenigsegg Gemera is the first of a new breed, the first Koenigsegg constructed for four occupants. Not a hypercar, but a “Mega GT” car, and it’s already redefining the high-performance game.

