Two decades of engagement in Afghanistan by British troops came to an end on Saturday night as the last military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.Operation Pitting airlifted more than 15,000 British nationals and allied personnel to safety in little under a fortnight.But thousands more remain behind, to an uncertain future. They include dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British army but have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security”.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was...