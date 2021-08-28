Messages of Faith: Living life confident in God's power

Are you aware that God’s divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness?. The Apostle Peter tells us this in his second letter. (2 Peter 1:3) That means everything we need to live the life God wants for us is at our disposal. That’s incredible! Access to what he has granted us comes in part “through the knowledge of Jesus Christ who called us to his own glory and excellence” as Peter goes on to explain in the rest of verse 3. Knowledge of Jesus Christ, in this context, does not mean academic or theoretical knowledge. Rather, it refers to knowledge that comes through personal experience.