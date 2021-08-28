Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

If there's a deeper, more talented position group anywhere in the country, I'd like you to show me. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has done a remarkable job of recruiting the right kinds of players to Columbus. Sure they have high end talent - almost his entire receivers room were among the nation's best prep players. But Hartline told the media on Wednesday evening that he's thrilled with the quality of person is in the room - not just the quality of player.