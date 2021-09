BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Germany is ready to resume a diplomatic presence Kabul if the Taliban meet certain conditions, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. “We want to see an inclusive government (in Kabul), the respect for fundamental human and women’s rights – and Afghanistan must not again become a breeding ground for international terrorism,” Maas told reporters in Slovenia, where he met his EU counterparts to discuss Afghanistan following the the end of the international mission there and the Taliban’s takeover of power.