Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Elizabeth Holmes Plans To Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of Emotional And Sexual Abuse At Trial

kanw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, plans to defend herself at her federal fraud trial starting next week by arguing that her ex-boyfriend, who was an executive at the company, emotionally and sexually abused her, impairing her state of mind at the time of the alleged crimes, according to newly unsealed legal filings in her case.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Domestic Violence#Theranos#Startup#District Court#Dow Jones#The Wall Street Journal#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
MarketRealist

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband and How Much Is He Worth?

In a world of billionaire founders and alleged corporate fraud, Elizabeth Holmes has stood out over the past few years. Theranos, the company she founded after dropping out of Stanford, claimed to be able to detect major diseases with a simple yet revolutionary blood testing method. Article continues below advertisement.
LawPosted by
Distractify

Jury Selection Has Begun for New Mom Elizabeth Holmes' Criminal Trial

We live in the age of the grifter, where “fake it 'til you make it” is a life motto and people shamelessly carry out cons to steal other people’s money. Take Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes, who allegedly perpetrated a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors, doctors, and patients with her blood-testing company.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Theranos Founder Claims Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend in Fraud Trial -Court Filings

(Reuters) - Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes has accused her former boyfriend, who was president of the blood-testing startup, of abusing her, court documents unsealed on Saturday showed, hinting at a possible defense strategy with jury selection in her fraud trial set to start next week. In court filings submitted...
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Barricaded Herself in Prison Conference Room: Prosecutors

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.

Comments / 0

Community Policy