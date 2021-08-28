How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe
That's certainly the hope after the Italian company recently signed off on the specification of its new rubber, pending official homologation by the FIA. The switch from the current 13-inch size to 18 inches would be a major challenge for a tyre supplier in any circumstances, but it comes in parallel with a huge change in the specification of the cars, which will in turn impact how the tyres are used.www.motorsport.com
