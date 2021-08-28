Cancel
Washington State

Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

 7 days ago

Time's running out for the U.S. evacuation effort from Afghanistan. The White House says more than 100,000 people have been evacuated, including more than 5,000 U.S. citizens. But people still continue to gather around Kabul Airport, even after this week's attacks by the group by ISIS-K. Master Sergeant Kevin Haunschild leads the team that's responsible for air traffic control at Hamid Karzai International and joins us now. Master Sergeant, thanks for being with us.

Posted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...
NBC Washington

In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights

Thousands of people rallied and marched through Washington, D.C., in sweltering heat Saturday, advocating for voting rights and other social justice issues. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for the District to be admitted to the union as the 51st state and for 750,000 residents to gain voting representation in Congress. For...
wvxu.org

Nationwide Marches For Voting Rights Planned For August 28

This Aug. 28, on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, his eldest son is leading more than 100 organizations to unite behind voting rights. Martin Luther King III and other civil rights leaders have scheduled a march in Washington and cities across the country demanding that Congress pass legislation to protect and expand voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed or introduced hundreds of new voting restrictions.
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
Posted by
Chicago Sun-Times

The Texas Taliban wing of the Republican Party

American papers are filled with pundits speculating about the horrors the Taliban may inflict on the people of Afghanistan, particularly its women. Less attention has been paid to the horrors Texas Republicans — the Taliban wing of the Republican Party — are inflicting on the State of Texas. In total control of the state, Republicans have a free hand that they’ve used to enforce extremism.
northeastern.edu

Why the Remain in Mexico policy, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, can still be trumped

Why the Remain in Mexico policy, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, can still be trumped. One of President Biden’s first official acts when he moved into the White House in January was the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s immigration policy for asylum-seekers. Eight months later, Biden is still trying to end the program after the Supreme Court stepped in to keep it alive.
downtowndevil.com

Crowds gather to rally for voting rights

Hundreds of Arizonans gathered to mark the 58th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech Saturday in Phoenix and rallied for equal voting rights among all Americans as recent state legislatures passed bills restricting voting abilities earlier this year. Arizona was just one of 94 other marches that happened...

