Report: Family Of Auburn COVID Patient Sues For Access To Ivermectin
The family of an Auburn man who is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 is suing to force Memorial Medical Center to give him a controversial drug. Newschannel 20 reports the family of 61-year-old Randy Clouse wants him treated with Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites which has been touted as a possible COVID treatment, although the FDA and CDC say it has not been shown to be effective. Clouse is unvaccinated and his family believes Ivermectin may be his last hope.www.wmay.com
