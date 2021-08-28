Local School COVID Numbers Climbing; Hundreds Of Students In Quarantine
The COVID numbers keep climbing in local schools. 75 District 186 students have tested positive since the start of the school year on Monday, and nearly 800 students are being kept away from school because of COVID symptoms or possible exposure. The biggest clusters of cases are at the high schools, with 11 at Lanphier and eight each at Springfield and Southeast, but 27 District 186 schools have at least one case.www.wmay.com
