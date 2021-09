Canada’s Nate Riech captured gold in the men’s 1,500m, running 3:58.92 to set the T38 Paralympic record, in his debut at the Games. The Victoria, B.C., native pulled away from the field with two-and-a half laps to go, finishing ahead of Algeria’s Abdelkrim Krai by four seconds. Deon Kenzie of Australia was third in 4:03.76. It was a dominant performance by Riech, who adds the title of Paralympic champion to his resume.