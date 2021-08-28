Cancel
Health Services

Pritzker Vetoes Ambulance Reimbursement Bill; Ambulance Group To Seek Override

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker has vetoed legislation that would have changed the way ambulance companies are reimbursed for non-emergency transit for Medicaid patients. Ambulance companies say managed care organizations routinely deny or reduce coverage for such trips, hurting their bottom line. But Pritzker says changing the payment method could leave some Medicaid patients without access to medical transit.

