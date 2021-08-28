Cancel
Mexico Sues U.S. Guns Manufacturers For Fueling Violence

KPCW
 7 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Roberto Velasco Alvarez, of Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about the recent lawsuit his government filed against U.S. guns manufacturers.

www.kpcw.org

Park City, UT
ImmigrationArkansas Online

Mexico to help U.S. with migrants

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president again sidestepped questions Thursday about the reinstatement of the U.S. "Remain in Mexico" policy. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico will continue helping the U.S. on immigration. But he noted "it can't go on forever," and said attention must turn to development in Central America so people don't have to emigrate.
PoliticsAmerican Progress

A New Lawsuit Illustrates the Problem of U.S. Guns in Mexico

Last month, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit against major U.S. arms manufacturers and distributors in a U.S. federal court, suing the companies for damages caused by the illegal flow of their guns into Mexico. The lawsuit not only looks for compensation—with some damages estimated at $10 billion—but also to change the commercial practices of U.S. gun companies that facilitate the flow of guns. Regardless of how the lawsuit ends—considering existing U.S. laws offer gun companies broad immunity from civil litigation—it is important to acknowledge the huge impacts of the flow of U.S. guns into Mexico. It is equally important to address disinformation surrounding this flow and recognize that America can and should do more to stop it.
ImmigrationPosted by
Fox News

Suspected drug trafficking leader extradited to US from Mexico

An alleged leader of an international drug trafficking organization arrived in the U.S. on Friday after being extradited from Mexico to face charges in an indictment that accuses him of managing a cocaine smuggling enterprise. Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum was arrested in Mexico in 2018 and is to be arraigned as...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

Over 50,000 unidentified victims of violence in Mexico

Many family members in Mexico never know the whereabouts of their missing loved ones. Image: Reuters. The “Movement for our Disappeared” made serious allegations against the authorities. About 60 percent of the 52,000 unidentified bodies were buried in mass graves. The rest are in forensic facilities. In Mexico, activists say...
Public SafetyVoice of America

US Communities Plagued by Gun Violence

On any given day, the sound of rapid gunfire shatters the peace of the Columbia Heights neighborhood in northwest Washington, D.C. — a troubling occurrence for those who live in this gentrified community. . "It's sickening to see all these shootings and the lives impacted by the senseless violence," said Kevin Grayson, a Washington resident who recently moved from...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KPCW

The U.S. Air Base At The Heart Of America's Biggest Airlift

RAMSTEIN, Germany — Hangar 5 at this giant U.S. air base can snugly fit some of the largest planes in the world. It was not meant to house people. But for the past two weeks as the United States conducts the largest airlift in its history, the base has hosted more than 25,000 Afghans waiting to be taken to America.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

