Two American congressmen secretly visited Kabul Tuesday, hitching a ride on military aircraft for an unauthorized 14-hour tour of the already chaotic U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan. The two House members—Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Peter Meijer from Michigan—are both veterans of the Iraq war, and said their fact-finding mission was to give them better understanding of the situation on the ground in order to provide better congressional oversight of the U.S. wind down of the war effort.