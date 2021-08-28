Cancel
Florida State

The first college football Saturday of the 2021 season: OPEN THREAD

By Joshua Vowles
onefootdown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY! Even though we still have 8 days until the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Florida State Seminoles in their season opener — college football is finally upon us. So... it’s not the heaviest of slates — nor is it a day filled with great...

SOUTH BEND — For just the fourth time in the Brian Kelly era, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open the season on the road. The ninth-ranked Irish head down to Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday to take on the Florida State Seminoles (7:30 p.m., ABC), a team Notre Dame handled by multiple scores during both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Overall, Notre Dame is 2-2 against the Seminoles during the Kelly era, with Florida State leading the all-time series 6-4.

