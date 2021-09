100 Thieves has been crowned LCS champion following a 3-0 win over Team Liquid in the finals of the 2021 League Championship Series Championship. TL came into the series undefeated and rightfully favored, but 100 showed up far stronger on the day and won its first LCS title as an organization. 100 Thieves will be North America's #1 seed at the 2021 World Championship, with runner-up Team Liquid at #2 and Cloud9 at #3.