One of the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team’s best in recent history is still on the rise. Tajon Buchanan, former Orange forward has officially been announced by Club Brugge, as their most recent transfer acquisition. He will be finishing the current season with the New England Revolution and completing his move in the January window. Buchanan played for Syracuse from 2017-2018, netting twelve goals, six assists and multiple All-ACC accolades, before being drafted ninth overall in the 20019 MLS Superdraft as a Generation Adidas player.