Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

611 West 56th Street Nears Completion In Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExterior work is nearing the finish line on 611 West 56th Street, aka 823 Eleventh Avenue, a 450-foot-tall condominium tower in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Portuguese architect Alvaro Siza with SLCE as the architect of record and developed by Sumaida + Khurana and LENY, the slender reinforced concrete structure will yield 80 residential units designed by Gabellini Sheppard Associates. Foundations Group is the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which rises on a corner lot at the intersection of West 56th Street and Eleventh Avenue.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
State
New Jersey State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Project#Reinforced Concrete#Hudson Yards#Portuguese#Slce#Leny#Foundations Group#Billionaires Row
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy