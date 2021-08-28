611 West 56th Street Nears Completion In Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

Exterior work is nearing the finish line on 611 West 56th Street, aka 823 Eleventh Avenue, a 450-foot-tall condominium tower in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Portuguese architect Alvaro Siza with SLCE as the architect of record and developed by Sumaida + Khurana and LENY, the slender reinforced concrete structure will yield 80 residential units designed by Gabellini Sheppard Associates. Foundations Group is the general contractor for the Midtown, Manhattan project, which rises on a corner lot at the intersection of West 56th Street and Eleventh Avenue.