Sooners expecting big things from loaded transfer class

By Jesse Crittenden
Woodward News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers entered the college football transfer portal at an unprecedented rate this offseason, and there weren’t many schools that benefited from it more than Oklahoma. The Sooners added eight players through the transfer portal, making it one of the bigger transfer classes in college football this season. Many of the Sooners’ transfers are expected to make an immediate impact in starting or reserve roles.

