Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins disappointed after preseason loss to Carolina Panthers
Dwayne Haskins finished his preseason showing with the Pittsburgh Steelers with an inconsistent performance during Friday night's loss to the Carolina Panthers, leaving more to be desired from the former first-round pick and offseason acquisition for the AFC North franchise. The Steelers managed only three first downs in the first half and Haskins' lone touchdown came on Pittsburgh's final drive when he connected with Ray-Ray McCloud on a 22-yard score.247sports.com
Comments / 0