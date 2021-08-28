Cancel
Updates On The Evacuation Efforts In Kabul

 7 days ago

Amid resumed evacuations following Thursday's deadly bombing outside the Kabul airport, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Ali Lafiti of Al Jazeera English about the latest developmens in Afghanistan.

Scott Simon
#Kabul#Al Jazeera English#Npr
Afghanistan
World
Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Afghanistan: Taliban says it will 'raise voice for Kashmir Muslims'

The Taliban intends to "raise its voice for Muslims" in Indian-administered Kashmir, a spokesman told the BBC. Suhail Shaheen told the BBC's Hindi service: "As Muslims, we also have a right to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India or any other country." India and Pakistan control different parts...
Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".
Multiple people killed in blasts outside Kabul airport amid evacuation effort

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blast occurred near the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport. Multiple people have been killed in at least two explosions in a suspected terror attack near Kabul airport following warnings a strike would be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.
Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday

Doha [UAE], September 3 (ANI): The domestic flights from Kabul will resume on Friday. The airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight took off on September 1. Citing an Afghan civil aviation official, the Doha-based Al Jazeera reported on Thursday said that he expected international flights "to take time".
Explosions Reported In Kabul Residential Area

You'll remember that the U.S. and its allies first went to Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The goal, as it was described, was to combat global terrorism. The recent attack at Kabul Airport and the near certainty that another was planned can fairly be used to show just how susceptible the region remains to terrorist networks. But with the withdrawal nearing its end and the Taliban reestablishing power, we wanted to spend some time thinking about what this shift means for the so-called war on terror, so we've called two people who have spent much of their careers thinking about this.

