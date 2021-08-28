UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks
Edson Barboza told the media this week he is prepared for an all-out war Saturday when he faces Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze, and the rugged Brazilian slugger wouldn't have it any other way. The ranked featherweights will top the MMA showcase from the Apex facility, with the main UFC fight card set for 10 p.m. ET. The No. 9-ranked Barboza is noted for his highlight-reel battles against some of the sport's greats, including former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim belt-holder Justin Gaethje.www.cbssports.com
