Football Oswego vs. Neuqua Valley 08.27.21

Neuqua Valley football goes up against Oswego in the season opener as the Wildcats hold off the Panthers for the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for some Friday night lights where the powerful Panthers of Oswego pay a visit to area rival, the Wildcats. Both teams have high expectations for themselves coming into the season. The Wildcats have won the DVC in back to back seasons.