5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Lil Tecca wasn’t a fan of his last project. After the lukewarm reception to his 2020 album Virgo World, the Long Island rapper was ready to return to the confident, joyful, creative zone that produced his debut mixtape We Love You Tecca and propelled his 2019 breakout “Ransom” to one of the biggest songs of the year. Always catchy and bouncy no matter the mood, We Love You Tecca 2 is the work of a 19-year-old getting more comfortable with their face in the spotlight and embracing life as an artist. Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Gunna, Nav, and iann dior provide guest features.