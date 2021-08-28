Cancel
Natchitoches, LA

Flash flood watch in effect for central Louisiana

By Collin Maxwell
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch and a flash flood watch for parts of central Louisiana. The announcement came at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 28, and is expected to be in effect till 7 p.m. Monday, Aug 30. The watches will effect Natchitoches Parish, Jackson Parish, Winn Parish, and Grant Parish. These watches also include the Ouachita, Caldwell, and La Salle parishes. The warnings come ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is said to be intensifying in the Gulf, before its suspected to make landfall on Sunday morning.

Natchitoches, LA
Louisiana
Natchitoches, LA
Louisiana
