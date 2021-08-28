Cancel
Crown Point, NY

TAX NOTICE

By legals
suncommunitynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that the School Tax Roll and Warrant from the Crown Point Central School District have been left with me for the collection of taxes there-in levied. Due to Covid-19 there will be no in person collection, Taxes will be accepted by mail only(check/money order only) from September 1, 2021 - November 5, 2021. Envelopes should be addressed to Crown Point Central School Tax Collector, PO Box 35, Crown Point, NY 12928, and postmarked between September 1 thru November 6, 2021. No payments can be accepted after November 5, 2021.

suncommunitynews.com

City
Crown Point, NY
