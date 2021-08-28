TAX NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the School Tax Roll and Warrant from the Crown Point Central School District have been left with me for the collection of taxes there-in levied. Due to Covid-19 there will be no in person collection, Taxes will be accepted by mail only(check/money order only) from September 1, 2021 - November 5, 2021. Envelopes should be addressed to Crown Point Central School Tax Collector, PO Box 35, Crown Point, NY 12928, and postmarked between September 1 thru November 6, 2021. No payments can be accepted after November 5, 2021.suncommunitynews.com
