Ellicott City, MD

You're a Sunflower!

By Stevie Daniels
wmar2news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only do I love weather...I LOVE sunflowers! Brighten your weekend by visiting the Clarksville Sunflower Festival at Mary's Land Farm in Ellicott City from 9 am - 5 pm! It will feel warm and humid today with highs in the upper-80s with heat indices in the mid to upper-90s both days. The best time to go would be in the morning when temperatures are coolest. The bulk of your Saturday and Sunday will be dry with intervals of sunshine and clouds. There is a chance of an isolated storm or two each day in the afternoon thanks to this summertime humid air mass. Wear the short-sleeved shirt and grab the umbrella before heading over to the sunflower field.

www.wmar2news.com

