Jasper County, IN

Coming Events in Jasper County

fordcountyrecord.com
 7 days ago

• ROCK THE ARTS: The Prairie Arts Council’s Rock the Arts Festival will be held at Carpenter Creek Cellars this year. The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 2-8 p.m., CST. Carpenter Creek Cellars is located at 11144 Jordan Road in Remington. Todd and Robin (1-4 p.m.) and Ezra (4-7 p.m.) will provide the music and the food vendor will be Indio Barbeque. Stop by the PAC booth and view the wine label entries and receive information on how to enter the contest next year, as well as membership information and upcoming events. Bring a chair and a picnic basket if you like. This is an adults-only event.

