Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At The Enchanting Candlelight Forest In Georgia

Situated on the mountains of Chickamauga, Georgia, you’ll find the enchanting getaway known as Candlelight Forest. Considered to be a “simpler times” resort, the intended purpose of this getaway is to bring people back to simpler times – skipping stones on lakes, catching fireflies in the forest, and cane pole fishing in the nearby creek. Infused with magic and fairytale amenities, just wait and see what you’ll have access to during your stay.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Candlelight Forest in Chickamauga, Georgia is a one-of-a-kind getaway that the whole family will fall in love with.

Located on 200 acres of land, friends, families, couples, and solo travelers can visit this resort to reconnect with the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.

The accommodations at Candlelight Forest are practically out of a fairytale, especially the two cabins Sophie’s Roost, and Le Petit Chateau.

These charming treehouses both sleep six guests comfortably, while also featuring rustic comforts in the forest.

The outdoor activities within the Candlelight Forest are truly unique, stretching from simple to fantastical, letting your imagination soar.

Enjoy the Mason Jar Treasure Trail as you meander your way through the marked woods solving riddles along the way.

Or test your skills on the water with the Huck Finn Rope Ferry. Is your family strong enough to pull everyone across?

Visit The Plucky Peacock farmstand and country store which offers snacks, sweets, drinks, homemade goods, and more.

Whether you’re rifling around for some saltwater candy or looking for a s’mores kit to take to the fire pit, this farmstand has it all.

But what’s more, is that you can still enjoy all of the Amenities of Candlelight Forest even if you don’t stay in a fairytale cabin. Day passes are available which offer access to all of the activities on-site.

So whether you’re setting up for an evening picnic twinkling under the stars, or settling into Le Petit Chateau, you’ll be glad you chose this place to unwind.

Enjoy an enchanting fairytale getaway in North Georgia when you visit the magical Candlelight Forest.

Have you ever been to Candlelight Forest in Georgia before?