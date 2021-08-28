Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Louis Riddick slams Giants, Dave Gettleman for 'epic' failure

By Dan Benton
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Louis Riddick became the most recent in a long line of critics slamming the New York Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman for poor personnel decisions. Specifically, Riddick lamented the Giants’ failures along the offensive line and the damage it has done and will do to the career of quarterback Daniel Jones.

giantswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#Lriddickespn#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

The BJ Hill/Billy Price Trade’s Implications on the O-Line, D-Line, and…. Dave Gettleman

Following the preseason finale loss to the Patriots, the Giants made a trade today. They traded 2018 3rd Round pick, BJ Hill, and a conditional seventh round pick, for former 1st round pick, Center Billy Price. This trade has obvious implications on both the offense and defensive lines, but it could mean even more down the line for the Giants controversial General Manager.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson Earns Glowing Review From Louis Riddick

Count Louis Riddick among the many who love what they’ve seen from Rhamondre Stevenson during the preseason. Stevenson, whom the Patriots drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was a force out of the backfield in New England’s first two exhbition games. The Oklahoma product rushed for a combined 193 yards on 25 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. Yes, much of his playing time has come against backups, but Stevenson nevertheless has played very well.
NFLUSA Today

Ranking Giants' 10 most important players of 2021

The New York Giants enter what many are calling a “make or break” season here in 2021 — a season that will determine the fate of their general manager and several others. With so many jobs on the line, the onus falls on the players to perform and reward the...
NFLMaize n Brew

Louis Riddick on Blake Corum: “This man is fun to watch”

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick was amped at all the games lined up throughout the college football landscape on Saturday. One of the games Riddick checked out was Michigan’s 47-14 win over Western Michigan. Riddick is an astute evaluator of collegiate talent, something that becomes obvious each year...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLYardbarker

Five NFL teams that could surprise in 2021

Seeing teams go from worst-to-first has become the norm in the NFL. We are likely to see that happen again in 2021. There will be many top teams that sink to the bottom while others rise up and surprise the football world. We’re not here to predict which team will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy