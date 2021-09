Moving is never an easy task. When I decided to switch apartments last month, I knew I had to start preparing early. There were the cardboard boxes to buy, the winter coats to take out of storage and re-pack, the kitchen appliances to wrap up, and the moving company to hire. Even after I moved in, there was the new apartment to clean, the unpacking of nearly everything I had put neatly away into suitcases and boxes, and—the most frustrating part of all—the bulky furniture to disassemble and then reassemble. But instead of taking a whole week to set up my new apartment, I managed to get everything done in less than a day. Here's my secret.