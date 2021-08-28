Cancel
Report: Tino Anjorin's €10M Transfer to Lokomotiv Moscow 'Done Soon'

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Faustino Anjorin's move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow 'could be done soon', according to reports.

The youngster has been linked with a move away and it appears to be a permanent deal.

As per Artur Petrosyan, the deal could be done soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l28pT_0bfgnoHU00
SIPA USA

Chelsea will receive €10 million in the deal as Anjorin has been offered a 5-year deal in Russia.

The player will earn €2 million a year if he chooses to move away from Chelsea and join the Moscow side.

The Blues have seen several academy graduates leave the club already this summer with Dynel Simeu and Tino Livramento joining Southampton whilst Marc Guehi left for a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace, with Conor Gallagher joining the Eagles on loan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AijF9_0bfgnoHU00
SIPA USA

Anjorin has several midfielders ahead of him at Stamford Bridge and with rumours linking Chelsea to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, Anjorin's departure looks likely.

However, Thomas Tuchel has recently admitted that there is a pathway for academy graduates if they show the right attitude.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Always. Always, always, always and the door is always open," Tuchel told reporters on youngsters having a chance to break into the first team, as quoted by Goal.

"Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it. The mix between big name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"This is what makes the club special. And when you look in the photo when we raise the trophy in Champions League there are so many boys from the academy in this photo.

"That makes it special and this is how it has to be. It’s always about the mix. At the same time, there are no gifts on this level. You have to earn your way, you have to overcome obstacles."

