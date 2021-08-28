How Much of Your Retirement Expenses Will Social Security Cover?

Whether you're nearing the end of your career or just joining the workforce, you can count on the fact that when you do retire, Social Security will be there for you. That said, its monthly checks are never going to be enough to fund a comfortable retirement on their own. The program was only ever designed to replace about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement income. And for those who earned higher wages, that share will amount to even less. To properly plan for your future, you'll want to calculate long in advance approximately how much Social Security will provide for you.