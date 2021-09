Guided By Voices follow the example of other bands and will be requiring proof of vaccination before entry to their show. This also includes the staff at the venues the band is playing at, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band announced their recent decision via their social media on August 31. Their tour is set to kick off on September 10 in New York. The show since has been sold out. Their shows in Lancaster, PA, Baltimore, MD, Chicago, IL, Cleveland, OH have been sold out as well. The tour will conclude on April 2, in Pioneertown, CA.