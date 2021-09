On Monday morning, the corner outside my house was unusually crowded. Milling around were children, some standing with Dad, some sitting in Mom’s lap on the sidewalk, some scratching their dog’s head, some jumping up and down. Backpacks were on shoulders, masks were in hand, and there was a collective energy I hadn’t seen in what feels like a very long time. It was the first day of school, and these were the first day of school jitters.