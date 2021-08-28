Cancel
San Francisco, CA

The EPA is banning chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used on food crops, after 14 years of pressure from environmental and labor groups

By Gina Solomon University of California, San Francisco
 7 days ago

On Aug. 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will end use of chlorpyrifos — a pesticide associated with neurodevelopmental problems and impaired brain function in children — on all food products nationwide. Gina Solomon, a principal investigator at the Public Health Institute, clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco and former deputy secretary at the California Environmental Protection Agency, explains the scientific evidence that led California to ban chlorpyrifos in 2020 and why the EPA is now following suit.

