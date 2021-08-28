The EPA is banning chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used on food crops, after 14 years of pressure from environmental and labor groups

After more than 20 years of concern that the pesticide chlorpyrifos could be dangerous for children, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finally banned its use on food. Since 1965, chlorpyrifos has been widely used as a pesticide, sprayed on many fruits and vegetables and used in households to get rid of ants and roaches. In 2000, because of concern that it could be harmful to the developing brains of children, the EPA worked with those using chlorpyrifos to voluntarily make some changes, such as eliminating most homeowner use (except ant and tick baits, but those were to be sold in child-safe packaging) and decreasing but not eliminating its use on tomatoes, apples, and grapes.