Piedmont’s Hayes, Anniston’s Kite lead the way

Anniston safety Antonio Kite. Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star

Jack Hayes has crammed two careers for most high school quarterbacks in two-plus years as Piedmont’s starting quarterback.

Antonio Kite has crammed a career change and chance to play major college football into one season of varsity football.

Won’t it be fun to see what they do with another season?

Hayes and Kite are the picks for The Anniston Star’s preseason All-Calhoun County players of the year headed into the 2021 season, which started Aug. 20. Hayes leads the 1A-3A all-county team, and Kite headlines the 4A-6A team.

The Star began picking preseason all-county teams and publishing them in our preseason edition in 2018. It’s an attempt to give readers as complete a picture as possible of players to watch in the coming season.

Graduation and transfers dramatically altered the Calhoun County high school football landscape this year. At least three players who were 1A-3A all-county picks after the 2020 season now play for teams in the 4A-6A mix, opening more spots for returning 2020 all-county players to move up from second team or honorable mention. Players also changed schools within the 1A-3A group.

Several players left the county, transferring to Gulf Shores, Thompson or Auburn after Keith Etheredge left Oxford to become Auburn’s head coach. Oxford saw at least 11 players leave, including the “Fegans Island” brothers … Trequon, Anquon, Jaquese and Dantwon.

All went to 7A power Thompson.

Imagine having to choose a 4A-6A player of the year between Kite, an Alabama commit, Trequon Fegans, a Miami commit, and former Alexandria standout Ronnie Royal, a major-college recruit as a sophomore now at Gulf Shores.

Fegans’ and Royal’s departures timed well with Kite’s meteoric rise in football after while he continued to dazzle in basketball.

Piedmont has 19 preseason all-county players on the 1A-3A team … 16 of which were all-county after last season. Two all-county players transferred to Piedmont.

As for player-of-the-year choices, Hayes is one of three third-year starting quarterbacks in his region, joining Ohatchee’s Eli Ennis and Saks’ Sean Parnell.

Piedmont has multiple players worthy of consideration for player of the year. Wide receiver Austin Estes has caught Hayes’ passes all two years that Hayes has started at quarterback and excels on kick returns.

When the fog lifted, Hayes and Kite emerged as the top choices. Here’s what to expect from them in 2021:

Jack Hayes

Most high school quarterbacks don’t become Super 7 most valuable player. Hayes did it as a freshman.

Most high school quarterbacks don’t graduate as two-time, first-team all-state picks. Hayes has two and counting, and that’s just in football. He was the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s choice for 3A hitter of the year in the spring.

Piedmont's Jack Hayes passes the ball to Piedmont's Coleman Reid during the Piedmont at Fyffe AHSAA semifinal playoff football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Counting his numbers from playing time as an eighth-grader and backup to Mason Mohon in 2018, Hayes has passed for 5,084 yards and 80 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. He’s rushed for 1,461 yards and 21 touchdowns.

That comes to 6,545 total yards, and he’s responsible for 101 touchdowns.

Just a junior, he’s on pace to break or threaten AHSAA career records for passing yards (10,774, Williamson’s JaMarcus Russell), touchdown passes (134, American Christian’s Chris Smelley), total yards (13,218, Lanett’s Kristian Story) and touchdown responsibility (175, Story).

Hayes was more than just part of Piedmont’s 2019 state-title team. He was the game’s most valuable player, and his day included a cameo on defense and the clinching interception.

He wants more.

“I just keep going and try to, I guess, just keep one-upping myself,” he said.

Hayes’ goals start with older brother Taylor’s example. Taylor quarterbacked the Bulldogs to two state championships and was also Super 7 MVP.

“I would definitely say, have more state championships than my brother,” Jack said. “Win one my junior and senior years. …

“He tells me that, since he’s graduated, to just keep working hard in the weight room. He said that he didn’t always work as hard as he should have. He also said, it’s the most fun part of sports in your life. Just take it in and hang out with your boys and win, basically.”

Hayes enters the 2021 season as the lone returnee from the backfield battery he shared last year with then-senior Elijah Johnson. Brayden Morgan looks to step in at tailback, and Piedmont coach Steve Smith expects fullback Parker Thornton to take a bigger role in the offense this season.

Smith switched to a four-wide passing game going into Hayes’ freshman year. Piedmont had a young offensive line, a talented group of receivers and Hayes.

The Bulldogs kept a similar look in 2020 and expect to again, with receivers Estes and Coleman Reid returning and Max Hanson adding more time at receiver. Hanson was an all-county defensive back in 2020.

Hayes said his offseason focus has involved becoming a more vocal leader. His career accomplishments over 30 career starts to date back up anything he’d have to say.

Smith wants Hayes to add polish to a fierce competitiveness that comes with the quarterback’s last name. That involves Hayes initiating less contact when he runs and taking fewer hits. It also involves Hayes throwing the ball away more.

“He don’t want to ever give up on a play,” Smith said. “He’s not the kind of guy who’s going to throw it away. He always feels like he can make a play, either with his legs or trying to get the ball in a tight window.

“I don’t have a whole lot of complaints with his play, but just try to realize that, every now and then, it’s OK to throw one away and come back and play the next snap.”

Antonio Kite

Kite’s emergence as a defensive back Nick Saban wants came in a year’s span. His return to football after a two-year absence went public when Anniston started summer workouts in 2020. He committed to Alabama on July 4 of this year.

Kite quickly became the county’s most hyped player … now more in football than in basketball, where he led Anniston to a Class 4A state title in March and finished the season as ASWA 4A player of the year.

Committed to Alabama will do that.

“I can’t really do certain things I really want to do,” Kite said. “I can’t really, like, eat where I want to eat. It just changed my whole life.”

Kite said he knew something had changed when he encountered a woman from Arkansas at Dollar General. She’d heard of him … because of football.

“I think everybody in the world knows him,” Anniston coach Rico White said.

They’ll know more about Kite as a football player this year, partly because he’ll get his hands on the ball more. He saw spot action at wide receiver in 2020 but will be more of a true two-way player this year.

Anniston has a strong-armed quarterback in Kamron Sandlin who can get the ball downfield. White compares Sandlin to former Central Florida/NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper, and Culpepper’s best days as a pro came while launching bombs to Randy Moss in Minnesota.

Kite, however, makes his bones as a defensive back. He started at cornerback last season and moved to safety as White sought to take more advantage of Kite’s IQ and instincts.

Turns out, the guy who can see plays before they develop in basketball can do it in football, too.

“Honestly, I could put him at quarterback, and he can play,” White said. “I can put him at receiver, and he can play it because of his IQ.

“People look so much at his ability, and it’s his IQ.”

Kite finished 2020 with six interceptions but also 46 tackles. The question surrounding any athlete who makes his fame in basketball and ventures into football is, can he adapt to the physicality?

That Saban recruited Kite says the coach believes Kite can handle slamming his body into SEC running backs and receivers. White saw it in Anniston’s 29-28 loss to Bibb County in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

“They had a great running back, and Antonio was coming up and hitting,” White said. “I never would’ve imagined him doing that, but he didn’t want to lose. He didn’t want the team to lose.

“That’s team sacrifice. Once you do that, you’re a great player.”