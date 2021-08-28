Cancel
Iowa State

ISU takes part in ‘authoritative’ study on climate change

 7 days ago

(Radio Iowa) -A new report on global climate change is being released with help from researchers at Iowa State University. The study from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had more than 200 authors from a dozen chapters around the globe. William Gutowski, an I-S-U professor of geological and atmospheric sciences, says the report was three years in the making. He calls it sharp and authoritative. “We have to review all of the scientific literature that’s out there that’s relevant to our chapter and we have to discuss it, decide what we learned from it, what we think is good information and what we think maybe is not so important,” Gutowski says, “and then we get reviewed by people on the outside. I think my chapter had to respond collectively to over 5,000 review comments.”

