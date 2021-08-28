D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch MLS online

D.C. United is looking to head into the upcoming international break on a positive note, but it won’t be easy as they host the Philadelphia Union tonight. United enters the day holding the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they’ll be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They’ll also want to end a brutal run of results against the Union, who have won nine and gone unbeaten against the Black-and-Red in ten straight league matches, a streak that dates back to the early weeks of the 2017 season.