The United States said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed -- and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house. The US said it had only struck the vehicle, but added that secondary blasts indicated "a substantial amount of explosive material". Local media reported possible civilian casualties, which the US said it was assessing.