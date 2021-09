If Matthew Stafford wouldn't have landed with the Rams this offseason, he might've still ended up in the NFC West. That's according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, who reports in a profile on the new Los Angeles quarterback that Stafford had three preferred destinations for his trade out of Detroit: The Rams, 49ers and Colts, in that order. The Rams ended up parting with two first-round picks, as well as former Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff, to acquire Stafford from the Lions, but Wickersham indicates Stafford was prepared for a move out of Motown regardless, pondering a potential trade request as early as the 2020 offseason.