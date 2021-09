Born in the Midwest to adventurous parents of European and Hispanic heritage, Yvonne Maffei attributes her love of beautiful places, experiences, and food to her upbringing. Weeks before embarking on her college years at Ohio University, a trip to her father’s homeland of Sicily, Italy gave her the instant travel bug. With her father she explored the Adriatic Coast, Tuscany, Rome and the eastern coast of Sicily. Yearning for more of that rustic food, landscape and familial experience left her with the notion that she had to figure out a way to combine her professional work with her passion for that Mediterranean way of living she observed along her travels.