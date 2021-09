I believe in the effectiveness of vaccines but stayed on the fence when it came to receiving my COVID-19 vaccine until recently . I had heard arguments that sounded good both for and against getting the vaccine. This led to making an informed and educated decision hard for me. I wanted to feel peace about my decision to get my COVID-19 vaccine and not decide just because someone told me it was the right thing to do. I spent months researching the vaccine, which was no easy task. The internet is full of misinformation, but that can stop with you and me. No matter if you are a conservative Republican or a left-leaning Democrat, you need to stop being lazy and letting biased misinformation influence your medical choices.