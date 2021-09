SISSONVILLE -- In his first game as a head coach, Chad Lovejoy showed he can be a bit of a gambler. Twice, in fact. Brody Thompson hooked up with Jake Wiseman on a late 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 12 Friday night, giving Sissonville just enough cushion to hold off Chapmanville 24-20 in a back-and-forth opener at hot and humid Joe Sawyers Field.